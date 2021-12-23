Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Tops $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00320615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

