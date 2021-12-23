HempCoin (THC) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $1,541.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,460.83 or 0.99707012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00055388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.86 or 0.01450051 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002000 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,533,343 coins and its circulating supply is 264,398,192 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

