Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

RTX traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,624. The stock has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

