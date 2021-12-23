Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anthem were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

Anthem stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,464. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $456.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.