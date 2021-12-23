Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,071,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,661,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

