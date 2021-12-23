Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,287 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $246.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

