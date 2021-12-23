Hertz Network Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $933,111.37 and $46,873.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.35 or 0.08088230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.35 or 0.99865921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.