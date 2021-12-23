Hertz Network Price Up 26.2% This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $927,533.04 and $50,411.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.59 or 0.07973044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.56 or 0.99857118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

