Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hess by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 538,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

