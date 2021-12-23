Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $269,832.40 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 6,735,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,013. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

