Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

The stock has a market cap of $606.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

