HOQU Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. HOQU has a market capitalization of $285,789.99 and $1.02 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOQU has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.