Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.53. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 67,338 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $892.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

