Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Cap Tops $5.20 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $135,049.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.35 or 0.08088230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.35 or 0.99865921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

