Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,448 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.54% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ USXF opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.