Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

