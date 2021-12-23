Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

