Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

