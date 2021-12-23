Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,205 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

