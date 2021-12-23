Hot Cross Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $45.67 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.12 or 0.07987187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,019.29 or 0.99972662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00053166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars.

