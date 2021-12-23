Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.19) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

HOTC traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 485 ($6.41). 37,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,123. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 540 ($7.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.03. The firm has a market cap of £665.49 million and a P/E ratio of 107.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.62), for a total value of £17,535 ($23,166.86).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

