Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.19) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
HOTC traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 485 ($6.41). 37,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,123. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 540 ($7.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.03. The firm has a market cap of £665.49 million and a P/E ratio of 107.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.
About Hotel Chocolat Group
Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.
