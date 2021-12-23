Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

LON:HOTC traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 485 ($6.41). 37,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,123. The firm has a market capitalization of £665.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 540 ($7.13).

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.62), for a total transaction of £17,535 ($23,166.86).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

