Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Declares Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92.

