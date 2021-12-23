Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 33,000 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 722.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,053 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

