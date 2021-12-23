Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 813 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,711,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,861,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 539.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $508.37. 38,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,238. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $409.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.56.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

