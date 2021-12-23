Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 68,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

