H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,186 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of H&R Block worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

