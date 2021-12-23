Humaniq Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59,838.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $59,838.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00042653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

