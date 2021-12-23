HUNT Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $96.78 million and $38.21 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

