Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $117.61 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $10.00 or 0.00019666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,723,680 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

