Hyatt Hotels Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,962 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 482% compared to the typical volume of 852 call options.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 399,338 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.57. 43,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

