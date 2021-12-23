HYCON One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,180.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. HYCON has a market cap of $520,234.14 and $43,180.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00072052 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

