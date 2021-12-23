Hydra Trading Down 7.8% This Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $36.11 million and $638,285.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $9.36 or 0.00018396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.77 or 0.08023781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,753.53 or 0.99769216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00052589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007229 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,898,771 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

