Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 41,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,631,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 and have sold 1,175,792 shares valued at $9,177,092. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

