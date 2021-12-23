Hyper Finance (HYFI) Hits Market Cap of $23,570.58

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $23,570.58 and $288.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.78 or 0.08002125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,271.94 or 1.00147941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

