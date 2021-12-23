Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Up to $39.56

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.56, but opened at $40.91. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 310 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $694.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 66,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

