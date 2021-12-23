Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

HYZN stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $161,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,411,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

