I/O Coin Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $83.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00297790 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003653 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000161 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,301,314 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

