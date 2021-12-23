IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.53 and traded as high as C$3.95. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 726,221 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 561.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

