ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,612 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of ICF International worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $100.95 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

