ichi.farm Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00057461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.92 or 0.08042327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.08 or 0.99996543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007275 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

