iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Trading 1.1% Higher

iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.