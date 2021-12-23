Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $463.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average of $160.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

