Iconic Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,414.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $5,414.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00057728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.57 or 0.08037674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,771.18 or 0.99981565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.