Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $283.27

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Shares of Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.27 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.28). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.30), with a volume of 426,119 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.62) to GBX 365 ($4.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The company has a market cap of £638.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.33.

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

