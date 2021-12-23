Idena Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $449,059.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $449,059.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00187149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00246043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,201,777 coins and its circulating supply is 54,954,541 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

