Ido Schoenberg Sells 269,230 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00.

Shares of AMWL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 2,389,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. American Well Co. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

