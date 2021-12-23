Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

IDRSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Idorsia alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.