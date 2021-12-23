IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.96

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.96 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 13.48 ($0.18), with a volume of 38,457 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £16.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.96.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £463.59 ($612.49).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

