IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Paul B. Prager Acquires 25,000 Shares

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. IKONICS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $67.16 million, a P/E ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.90.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

